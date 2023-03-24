Top BBQ in your state?

Which establishment serves the most delectable BBQ in your state?.

Are you a lover of good BBQ? If yes, then you will agree that the taste of BBQ varies from place to place. Every state has a unique recipe that makes their BBQ stand out. So, who has the best BBQ in your state? WTRF 7News is asking this question to all BBQ enthusiasts out there. Share your thoughts and maybe you will discover a new spot to satisfy your cravings.

Some states are known for their mouth-watering BBQ. For example, Kansas City is famous for its sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, while Texas is known for its smoky brisket. In some states, such as North Carolina, there is even a debate about whether to use vinegar or mustard-based sauce. No matter where you are from, there is bound to be a local joint serving up delicious BBQ. So, take this opportunity to share your recommendations and discover new places to satisfy your hunger for BBQ.

