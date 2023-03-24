To maintain the classic vibe or switch to interactive mode – the choice is yours!

District Social Entertainment: Choose between #Classic or #Interactive Fun with New Axe Throwing, Arcade Games, and More!.

Looking for a fun and unique way to spend your weekend? Look no further than @districtsocialentertainment in Beacon, New York! Known for their classic atmosphere and stellar entertainment options, this hotspot has recently undergone some exciting changes with the addition of interactive axe throwing. That’s right, grab your friends and get ready for an adrenaline-fueled evening of tossing axes and hitting bullseyes!

But that’s not all that @districtsocialentertainment has to offer. Their menu boasts delicious food and drinks, and their arcade games provide endless entertainment for the whole family. Whether you’re a local or just passing through Dutchess County or the Hudson Valley, make sure to check out this must-visit destination. Keep it classic or go interactive, but either way, you won’t be disappointed at @districtsocialentertainment.

Source : @nightlife845

KEEP IT #CLASSIC OR GO #INTERACTIVE!

It’s no AXE-ident @districtsocialentertainment #DistrictSocial is the best #weekend spot in #Beacon with an ALL-NEW #INTERACTIVE #AXETHROWING #Food #Drinks #Arcade #Games #funforthewholefamily #BeaconNY #dutchesscounty #hudsonvalley