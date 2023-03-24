The Walking Dead films at Columb Barracks in Mullingar.

The Walking Dead’s new season being filmed at Columb Barracks in Mullingar today..

The highly-anticipated new season of popular TV series ‘The Walking Dead’ is currently being shot at Columb Barracks in Mullingar, Ireland. Fans of the cult show can expect to see some exciting new scenes and settings come alive in the upcoming season, as the show explores fresh aspects of the zombie apocalypse.

According to An Páirtíneach, a verified Twitter user who posted a picture of the filming on-set, the shooting of new episodes is in full swing. As the cast and crew immerse themselves into the storylines and action, the show’s fans can look forward to following the characters as they struggle to survive in the post-apocalyptic world. Overall, the latest season is expected to be just as thrilling and captivating as the previous ones, and as the excitement builds up, fans are eagerly counting down the days until its release.

Source : @Irish_Partisan

New season of The Walking Dead shooting at Columb Barracks in Mullingar today. pic.twitter.com/Vjf4sNpHKB — An Páirtíneach (@Irish_Partisan) March 24, 2023