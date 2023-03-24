The latest edition of the @StateFortyEight Podcast showcases a discussion between @BALLYSPORTSAZ’s @Jody_Jackson and @LisaMatthewsAZ.

@LisaMatthewsAZ welcomes @BALLYSPORTSAZ’s @Jody_Jackson on the latest installment of the @StateFortyEight Podcast..

The latest episode of the @StateFortyEight Podcast presents an exciting conversation between two renowned journalists, @BALLYSPORTSAZ’s @Jody_Jackson and @LisaMatthewsAZ. In this episode, the two journalists discuss their experiences in the exciting world of sports and provide insights on their journey to becoming successful sports reporters.

Listeners can look forward to an informative and engaging discussion as @Jody_Jackson and @LisaMatthewsAZ touch upon a wide range of topics, including their coverage of the Arizona Cardinals, the challenges of covering sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their thoughts on the evolving landscape of the sports industry. Tune in to this latest episode of the @StateFortyEight Podcast to hear from two of the most respected voices in the world of sports journalism.

Source : @bretthansen5

