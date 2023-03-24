The demise of Mr. P. Subramaniam, #AjithKumar’s father, in Chennai is saddening. May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti

Chennai Mourns the Loss of Mr. P. Subramaniam, Father of Actor #AjithKumar

May His Soul Find Eternal Peace

#OmShanti.

Mr. P. Subramaniam, the father of popular Indian actor Ajith Kumar, has sadly passed away in Chennai. He was an integral part of the film fraternity and his untimely demise has left many of his fans and well-wishers mourning.

Despite his absence, Mr. Subramaniam’s legacy remains intact, and his contribution to the entertainment industry will always be cherished. May his soul rest in peace and his family find solace during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

Source : @shreyasgroup

