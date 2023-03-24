Teen artist Andei Sison of Sparkle GMA Artist Center passed away today following a car accident.

Sparkle GMA Artist Center mourns the loss of teen artist, Andrei Sison, who passed away due to a car accident early this morning..

A tragic incident has befallen Sparkle GMA Artist Center, as they mourn the loss of one of their talented teenage artists, Andrei Sison. The young artist passed away after being involved in a car accident earlier today. In a statement released by Sparkle on Friday, they expressed their deep sadness at the untimely passing of Andrei.

Andrei’s artistic talent had shown great promise, and his loss is a great blow to those who knew and loved him. As news of his passing spreads, friends, family, and fans of the young artist have taken to social media to express their grief and offer condolences to the family. Andrei’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the need to cherish every moment we have.

Source : @gmanews

