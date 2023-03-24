Scottish Grand National winner One For Arthur dies at 14.

Scottish-bred Champion of Grand National, One For Arthur, dies at 14 .

Heartbreak has struck the world of horse racing as the Scottish-trained Grand National champion, One For Arthur, has passed away at 14 years old. This iconic and beloved horse captured the hearts of many with his stunning performances on the track and his remarkable personality. His loss has left a deep void among his fans and the racing community alike.

One For Arthur was an exceptional racehorse, known for his impressive stamina and speed. He won the Grand National in 2017, becoming the second Scottish horse to do so in the history of the prestigious race. He was also a familiar face on the Scottish racing circuit, with numerous victories at Ayr and Kelso Races. His death marks a significant loss to the equestrian world, and his legacy will continue to inspire and captivate horse racing enthusiasts for many years to come.

Source : @record_racing

