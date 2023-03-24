School in your 30s = better social circle.

Enhancing Your Social Circle by Returning to School in Your 30s: The Best Choice You Can Make..

Going back to school is a fulfilling venture, especially for those who have hit their thirties. This decision not only enriches your academic knowledge but also helps in enhancing your social circle. By pursuing further education, you can meet people from diverse backgrounds, ages and cultures, thereby expanding your social network.

Additionally, being a mature student can help you interact with your peers on a deeper level as you have different life experiences to share. You also have the opportunity to get involved in extra-curricular activities, volunteer work or clubs that align with your interests. These activities can help you develop meaningful friendships and improve your social skills, leading to a more satisfying life overall. Hence, going back to school is a great way to enrich your social life while pursuing your academic goals.

Source : @cosmicchristos

