Sad news: Ultraman Jack actor Jiro Dan has passed away. Condolences to family and friends.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jiro Dan, best known for portraying Hideki Go/Ultraman Jack in the popular TV series, Return of Ultraman. The news of his death has left his fans and admirers in shock and disbelief.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Dan will always be remembered for his contribution to the world of entertainment and his iconic portrayal of Ultraman Jack, which inspired many across generations. His legacy will continue to live on, and he will be dearly missed.

Source : @HeroClub4Life

