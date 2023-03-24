Sad news: Our dear friend Dave Hartshorn has passed away. Our hearts are with his loved ones. Rest in peace, Dave.

The Heartbreaking News of Dave Hartshorn’s Passing – A Beloved Figure in Our Changing Room and Community. Our Deepest Sympathies Go Out to His Friends and Family. Rest in Peace, Dear Dave. .

The devastating news of Dave Hartshorn’s passing has left our team at Gobowen Celtic FC in utter shock. It is unfathomable to believe that we have lost one of our own. For those who knew him, Dave was the life and soul of any room he walked into, but particularly our changing room. His infectious personality and sense of humour never failed to bring a smile to our faces and lifted our spirits before and after every game.

At this difficult time, our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Dave’s friends and family. We cannot begin to understand the pain and sorrow they must be feeling. Dave was more than just a teammate, he was a friend and a brother to all of us at Gobowen Celtic FC. We will miss his presence dearly, and his memory will live on through the laughter and joy he brought into our lives.

Rest easy, Dave. Your legacy will continue to inspire and motivate us both on and off the field. You will forever be in our hearts.

Source : @GobowenCelticFC

Yesterday we received the unimaginable news that one of our own, Dave Hartshorn has passed away.

The life & soul of any room he was in but in particular our changing room.

Our thoughts go out to Dave’s friends & family at this awful time.

We love you Dave, rest easy brother

💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/9TsEZqFQ6l — Gobowen Celtic FC (@GobowenCelticFC) March 24, 2023