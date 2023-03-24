Sad news: Jerry Green, iconic Detroit News columnist and last to cover every Super Bowl, has died.

Jerry Green, Legendary Detroit News Columnist and Only Reporter to Cover Every Super Bowl, Dies at Age ______..

Renowned sports journalist Jerry Green, who was the last reporter to cover every single Super Bowl, has died at the age of 86. Green rose to fame as a commentator for the Detroit News, where he chronicled the city’s sporting moments for over four decades.

Throughout his career, Green earned numerous accolades for his coverage of football, baseball, basketball, and hockey. His in-depth reporting and engaging writing style resonated with readers, making him a beloved figure in the sports media world. Green’s contributions to the field will be greatly missed, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest sports writers of all time.

Source : @detroitnews

Iconic Detroit News columnist Jerry Green, last to cover every Super Bowl, has passed away

Iconic Detroit News columnist Jerry Green, last to cover every Super Bowl, has passed away https://t.co/uSJYEfbZMd — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 24, 2023