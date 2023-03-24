Sad news. Director #PradeepSarkar has passed away. Condolences to his family. #OmShanti

Director of “Parineeta,” “Mardaani,” and “Helicopter Eela” – #PradeepSarkar has sadly passed away. Our deepest condolences to his loved ones. Rest in peace .

The news of the demise of Pradeep Sarkar has left the film industry in a state of sadness. Sarkar was a renowned director, having helmed iconic Bollywood films such as “Parineeta,” “Mardaani,” and “HelicopterEela.” His death is undoubtedly heartbreaking, and one can only imagine the profound impact it must have on his family and loved ones. Our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. May Pradeep Sarkar rest in peace.

Taran Adarsh, a film critic and trade analyst, took to Twitter to express his sympathies. He shares a picture of Sarkar and writes that it is indeed heartbreaking news. The tweet has since garnered a lot of attention and triggered an outpouring of emotions from fans and colleagues alike. Sarkar’s contributions to Indian cinema will undoubtedly be remembered, and his loss will be deeply felt by the industry. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.

