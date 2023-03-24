Rook has departed, Rest in Peace.

The Passing of Rook.

It is with sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Rook, a beloved member of our community. The news has left many heartbroken and devastated as we remember Rook’s kind-hearted and fun-loving personality.

While we cannot begin to imagine the profound loss of those closest to Rook, we offer our deepest condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time. Rook will be missed by all who knew them, and their memory will live on through the joy and laughter they brought into the lives of others. May their spirit continue to shine bright, and may they rest in peace.

Source : @twistedanything

