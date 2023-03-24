Rock out with #ErinAndAaron’s trailer for their new series! Don’t miss the premiere on 4/20 on #Nickelodeon. #Nick #NickTV

“Get ready to rock with the latest trailer of the all-new show #ErinAndAaron – don’t miss the premiere on Thursday, 4/20 exclusively on #Nickelodeon! @Nickelodeon #Nick #NickTV”.

Are you ready to rock? Get psyched for the upcoming release of the all new trailer for #ErinAndAaron, the exhilarating new series set to debut on Nickelodeon. With electrifying performances featuring a diverse cast of talented musicians, this show promises to deliver a fresh sound and plenty of excitement for music lovers of all ages. Don’t miss the series premiere on Thursday, April 20th and experience the high-energy thrill of #ErinAndAaron for yourself. Tune in and get ready to rock out like never before!

Featuring a wide range of musical genres and a dynamic cast of young performers, #ErinAndAaron is the ultimate show for anyone who loves music. From soulful ballads to heart-pumping rock anthems, this series has it all. Follow the adventures of Erin and Aaron as they navigate the ups and downs of the music industry, face tough challenges, and inspire audiences with their incredible talent. With catchy tunes and unforgettable performances, #ErinAndAaron is sure to become a favorite for kids and adults alike. So, mark your calendars for the premiere on Thursday, April 20th and get ready to rock with Nickelodeon!

Source : @marklu2002

Who’s ready to rock for an all new trailer of the new series #ErinAndAaron so check it out and don’t miss the series premiere Thursday, 4/20 only on #Nickelodeon!

@Nickelodeon #Nick #NickTV

Who’s ready to rock for an all new trailer of the new series #ErinAndAaron so check it out and don’t miss the series premiere Thursday, 4/20 only on #Nickelodeon! 🧍‍♀️🧍🎸🎹🎤🎼🎵🎶@Nickelodeon #Nick #NickTV pic.twitter.com/16GHRHlFOR — Mark Lu's Home and World (@marklu2002) March 23, 2023