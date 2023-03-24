RIP István Fülöp, a beloved Liverpool fan.

Liverpool mourns the loss of beloved fan István Fülöp. Rest in peace and you will be dearly missed..

Liverpool’s famous fan, István Fülöp, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering support for the team. The Hungarian native carved out a distinctive reputation as one of the club’s most devoted followers over the years, and his passing has left many in mourning.

Despite his nationality, Fülöp established himself as an integral part of the Liverpool fan community. His presence at games both home and away was a familiar sight, and his passion for the club never wavered. Fülöp’s passing is a great loss for the Liverpool family, and his memory will continue to inspire dedication to the team for years to come. Rest in peace, István Fülöp.

Source : @Liverpoolgoals_

