Reduce PCB rejection risk with best practices.

Discover Effective Practices for PCB Designers to Mitigate Manufacturing Rejection Risks in the Latest Episode of the Printed Circuit Podcast..

In the latest edition of the Printed Circuit Podcast, industry experts share valuable insights on best practices that PCB designers can implement to mitigate the risk of manufacturing rejection. The podcast highlights the need for designers to emphasize effective communication, documentation, and validation throughout the design process to ensure a successful outcome.

The first step is to establish clear communication with the manufacturer, including the specifications, materials, and process requirements. Designers must also document their design intent clearly, including details such as component placement, clearances, and routing rules. Additionally, validating the design through simulations and reviewing it with colleagues and the manufacturer can help identify potential issues early on, thereby reducing the risk of rejection during production. By following these best practices, PCB designers can increase the chances of a successful product launch and a smoother manufacturing process.

Source : @visintini_marco

