Our fierce community warrior Ada Edwards passed away-her legacy lives on. Miss & love her.

Honoring Ada Edwards: Remembering a Bold Community Advocate and Leader.

The beloved community advocate and warrior, Ada Edwards, has passed away, leaving a void in the hearts of those who knew her. She dedicated many years of her life to championing causes that improved the lives of those around her, and her impact will be felt for years to come. Although she’s no longer here to guide us, we must ensure that her legacy lives on through the work we do.

Ada’s tireless efforts to uplift her community and fight for justice will forever be remembered. Her unwavering dedication to the causes she believed in serves as an inspiration to all of us. Though we’re deeply saddened by her departure, we’re grateful for the time we got to spend with her and the lessons we learned from her. We’ll miss her dearly and cherish the memories we have of her. May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may we strive to honor her memory by continuing the work she dedicated herself to.

Source : @AKEdwardsTX

Ada Edwards, our fierce community warrior & champion, has passed away. Although she is not here with us guiding us as she has done for many years, we must ensure that her legacy lives within us & in the work we do. We miss her & love her. May her soul rest in peace.

Ada Edwards, our fierce community warrior & champion, has passed away. Although she is not here with us guiding us as she has done for many years, we must ensure that her legacy lives within us & in the work we do. We miss her & love her. May her soul rest in peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c175cuILIJ — Amanda Edwards (@AKEdwardsTX) March 24, 2023