One For Arthur has tragically passed away this morning. RIP

One For Arthur, 2017 Grand National champion, passes away this morning – heartfelt condolences to those close to him. .

It is with a heavy heart that we learned this morning about the untimely passing of One For Arthur. The news has left us all saddened and with a sense of loss. The 2017 Grand National winner was a beloved figure in the world of horse racing and will be deeply missed by his fans, connections, and those who knew him.

Our thoughts are with Lucinda Russell, Pete Scu, and everyone who was connected to this magnificent horse. We hope they find comfort in knowing that One For Arthur touched the lives of so many and will always be remembered as a true champion. Rest in peace, One For Arthur. You will never be forgotten.

Source : @RacingGav

Sad to hear the news that One For Arthur has passed away this morning 🔵⚪️🟣 Here he is winning the 2017 edition of the Grand National 🥇🏆 Thoughts with the @lucindavrussell , @petescu and everyone else connected to the horse at this tough time ❤️pic.twitter.com/KEVmXotBCJ — RacingGav (@RacingGav) March 24, 2023