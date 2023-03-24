One For Arthur, Aintree legend, passes away.

Posted on March 24, 2023

The horse racing world is in mourning today as news has emerged that One For Arthur, a legendary competitor at Aintree, has passed away. This Scottish equine sensation captured the hearts of fans around the world, with his impressive career spanning numerous victories and a 2017 Grand National win.

During his time on the track, One For Arthur showcased exceptional skill, perseverance, and undeniable spirit. Though his passing is a great loss, he will always be remembered as a true Aintree legend and a symbol of excellence in the racing world. Rest in peace, One For Arthur.

Source : @AintreeRaces

