Oldest working drag queen Darcelle XV dies at 92.

Darcelle XV, a drag queen recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest working drag queen in the world, has died at the notable age of 92. The world of drag has lost an iconic performer famous for his glamorous and captivating performances that embraced and celebrated the LGBTQ+ community.

Born Walter Cole in 1931, Darcelle XV has been a notable performer since the 1960s and owned Darcelle XV Showplace, a popular drag club in Portland, Oregon, for over 50 years. The passing of Darcelle XV will be mourned by many not only for his contributions to the art of drag but also for his tireless advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

Source : @them

