Oat & kurma: top Ramadan comfort food

Oats and Dates: The Ultimate Comfort Food for Ramadan .

During the holy month of Ramadan, fasting is an essential practice. However, it can be challenging for Muslims to maintain their stamina and energy levels throughout the day without proper nourishment. That’s why oat and kurma have become the ultimate comfort food for Muslims during this time. Oats are a great source of complex carbohydrates that provide a steady release of energy, while kurma (or dates) are rich in vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars, making them a great quick-fix snack during fasting.

Oat and kurma can be consumed alone, as a snack or meal, or blended to create delicious smoothies or energy bars. Their combination has also been said to provide excellent nourishment for the body, which is essential during Ramadan. Many people opt for oat and kurma during Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, to keep their body energized throughout the day as they wait to break their fast at Iftar. Overall, oat and kurma are much more than just a food during the month of Ramadan; they are a source of comfort and a reminder of the resilient spirit of Muslims during this holy month.

Source : @itsmelynns

oat and kurma is the best comfort food in Ramadan 🥹🤍 — ・❥・ (@itsmelynns) March 24, 2023