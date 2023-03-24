No loved ones left, Ramadan’s loneliness unbearable.

A Gloomy Ramadan: Everyone who Made it Worthwhile has Departed..

This Ramadan has been one of the saddest in recent memory. Every person who made it worthwhile has passed away, leaving behind a gaping hole in our hearts that cannot be filled. We are left to mourn their loss and try to find solace in the memories we have of them.

As we fast and pray during this holy month, we are also reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones. This Ramadan is a reminder to hold onto the people we care about and to never take their presence for granted. Though they may be gone, their legacy lives on in the way they touched our lives and the memories we hold dear.

Source : @mamma__miiiia

one of the saddest ramadans ever, everyone that made it worthwhile has passed away — maya (@mamma__miiiia) March 23, 2023