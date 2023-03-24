New Talking Sleep podcast features Dr. Ryals & Dr. Holfinger discussing clinical use of wearables. #sleep #health

“Factors to Consider for Clinical Use of Wearable Devices and Novel Sleep Technologies: A Conversation with Dr. Scott Ryals and Dr. Steven Holfinger on the Talking Sleep Podcast” #AASMorg #SleepTech #ClinicalUse.

In the latest episode of the Talking Sleep podcast, experts Dr. Scott Ryals and Dr. Steven Holfinger explore various factors to consider when it comes to the clinical use of wearable devices and other innovative sleep technologies. Hosted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), the podcast provides a platform for discussing the latest advancements and developments in sleep medicine.

As the use of wearable devices to monitor sleep continues to rise, physicians must carefully evaluate the efficacy and safety of these technologies before recommending them to patients. In the episode, Dr. Ryals and Dr. Holfinger shed light on the potential benefits and limitations of wearable devices, while also highlighting the importance of personalized care for patients with sleep disorders. Tune in to the Talking Sleep podcast to learn more about the future of sleep technology and its impact on clinical practice.

Overall, this episode of the Talking Sleep podcast serves as a valuable resource for healthcare professionals looking to stay up-to-date on the latest advancements in sleep medicine. As wearable devices and other novel sleep technologies continue to shape the landscape of sleep healthcare, it is important for physicians and researchers to work collaboratively to identify best practices and promote optimal patient outcomes. With its insightful commentary and expert analysis, the Talking Sleep podcast is a must-listen for anyone interested in the field of sleep medicine.

Source : @sleep_nebraska

