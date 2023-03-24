New Political Scene episode: Trump indictment, violence, and “perp walk” ramifications discussed by @sbg1, @JaneMayerNYer, and @eosnos. Listen now.

Catch the Latest Episode of The Political Scene: @sbg1, @JaneMayerNYer, and @eosnos Discuss the Potential Consequences of the Former President’s Pending Indictment, the Menace of Political Violence, and the Significance of a Trump “Perp Walk”. Tune In Now..

In the latest episode of The Political Scene, three renowned journalists delved into the political repercussions that may ensue if the former President is indicted. They also discussed the potential of political violence arising due to the possibility of a Trump “perp walk”. The podcast episode features @sbg1, @JaneMayerNYer and @eosnos whose collective insights provide a comprehensive analysis of what is at stake for the country.

The trio explored the implications of an indictment on Trump’s political legacy, as well as the legal consequences he might face. Furthermore, they discussed the potential for civil unrest that could arise from Trump’s supporters following his indictment, and the need for a coordinated response to prevent violence. The episode provides valuable insights into the ongoing legal battles surrounding the former President and the potential impact on the nation as a whole.

