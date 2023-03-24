New PokerNews Podcast feat. @elielezra1 at Mixed Game Fest IV @PokerRoomRWLV & updates on @HCLPokerShow and @GmanPoker.

PokerNews Podcast: Poker Hall of Famer Eli Elezra Shares Insights from Cardplayerlife Mixed Game Festival IV, Updates on HCL Poker Show and GmanPoker.

The newest episode of the PokerNews Podcast is now available for avid poker fans to tune in to. Listeners can expect to hear from the legendary Poker Hall of Famer, Eli Elezra, who shares his experiences at the Card Player Life Mixed Game Festival IV held at the Poker Room Resort World Las Vegas. Elezra, undoubtedly one of the most accomplished professional poker players of this era, divulges valuable insights on this event and his outstanding performances.

Listeners can also expect updates on the latest from the High Stakes Poker (HCL) show, which brings the most elite players together for thrilling action, as well as updates on GmanPoker. The PokerNews Podcast is the ultimate destination for the latest news, insights and updates from the world of poker, and the latest episode is no different. So why not grab your headphones and tune in to this exciting episode, available on all major podcast platforms?

Source : @PokerNews

In the new episode of the PokerNews Podcast, hear from Poker Hall of Famer @elielezra1, who was at the @cardplayerlife Mixed Game Festival IV at @PokerRoomRWLV. Plus, hear all about the latest involving @HCLPokerShow and @GmanPoker.

In the new episode of the PokerNews Podcast, hear from Poker Hall of Famer @elielezra1, who was at the @cardplayerlife Mixed Game Festival IV at @PokerRoomRWLV. Plus, hear all about the latest involving @HCLPokerShow and @GmanPoker. https://t.co/SNqSYyyfHU — PokerNews (@PokerNews) March 24, 2023