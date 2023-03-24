New @original16beer podcast feat. Rhys Duch out now on Apple Music & Spotify

Check out the latest episode of the @original16beer Rush Hour Podcast with special guest Rhys Duch!

Now available on Apple Music and Spotify..

The Saskatchewan Rush Lacrosse team recently announced the release of their highly-anticipated Rush Hour Podcast, featuring rising star Rhys Duch, who has been turning heads since his debut. The latest episode of the podcast is now available on Apple Music and Spotify.

In this latest edition of the podcast, the Rush delve into their personal experiences and stories, sharing candid insights about their journey to success. The podcast features exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in lacrosse, in addition to their own team members. The Rush Hour Podcast promises to be a must-listen for all fans of lacrosse, as it provides an in-depth glimpse into the world of the Saskatchewan Rush and their talented roster of athletes. So be sure to tune in and discover what makes this team tick!

Source : @SaskRushLAX

New episode of the @original16beer Rush Hour Podcast out now!!! Feat. New Guy On the Block Rhys Duch Apple Music – Spotify

🚨New episode of the @original16beer Rush Hour Podcast out now!!! 🚨 Feat. New Guy On the Block Rhys Duch Apple Music – https://t.co/1BdrczGdrr Spotify – https://t.co/IHIWWtOlO9 — Saskatchewan Rush (@SaskRushLAX) March 23, 2023