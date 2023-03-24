New @ObstructView podcast with Chaim Bloom out now!

“New @ObstructView Red Sox Podcast Episode Featuring Chaim Bloom Released Today.”.

The highly anticipated episode of the @ObstructView Red Sox Podcast featuring Chaim Bloom is all set to launch today. Fans of the popular podcast can expect to get an exclusive insight into the workings of the Red Sox front office from the Executive Vice President and General Manager himself. With its engaging format and in-depth analysis, the podcast is the go-to destination for all Red Sox enthusiasts looking to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the world of baseball.

Chaim Bloom, who was appointed as the General Manager of the Red Sox in 2019, has played a pivotal role in transforming the team into a competitive force to be reckoned with. In this latest episode, listeners can expect to gain valuable insights into his strategies and approaches, which have had a significant impact on the Red Sox’s recent success. The new episode is sure to be a treat for all baseball lovers and is not to be missed!

Source : @SoxDingrs

A brand new episode of the @ObstructView Red Sox Podcast featuring Chaim Bloom will be available today.

A brand new episode of the @ObstructView Red Sox Podcast featuring Chaim Bloom will be available today. pic.twitter.com/zANsUQB46M — SoxDingrs (@SoxDingrs) March 24, 2023