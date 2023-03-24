New episode of #websterinsider TV news from the School of Comm coming soon!

Coming Soon: Catch the Latest Webster Insider Episode – the Student-Produced TV News Program from the School of Communications! #websterinsider.

The School of Communications is getting ready to broadcast a brand new episode of its student-produced TV news program, the Webster Insider. This exciting announcement was made via the school’s Twitter account, sparking excitement among students and faculty alike. The Webster Insider is a highly anticipated program that showcases the talent and creativity of the school’s next generation of media professionals.

With a team of dedicated students working tirelessly behind the scenes, the upcoming episode promises to be both informative and entertaining. Viewers can expect to see a wide range of news stories, interviews with experts in various fields, and special features that highlight the unique perspectives of Webster University’s student body. Stay tuned for more updates and be sure to tune in for the newest episode of the Webster Insider!

Source : @Webster_SOC

A new episode of the Webster Insider, the student-produced TV news program from the School of Communications, is coming soon! #websterinsider

A new episode of the Webster Insider, the student-produced TV news program from the School of Communications, is coming soon! #websterinsider pic.twitter.com/PkP49zXmHX — Webster University School of Communications (@Webster_SOC) March 24, 2023