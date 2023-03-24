New episode of The Week analyzes the Zim Gold Mafia’s impact. #AlJazeera #Documentary #GoldMafia

Revolutionary Al Jazeera Documentary Exposes Zim’s Gold Mafia. Don’t Miss Our Latest Episode of The Week for Insightful Analysis and a Lighthearted Take on the Implications!

The Zim Gold Mafia is the subject of a new Al Jazeera documentary that promises to shake up the conversation around the global gold trade. The documentary is a deep dive into the workings of the secretive gold cartel that operates in Zimbabwe and controls an estimated 90% of the country’s gold production. The film exposes the illicit practices that the Zim Gold Mafia employs to maintain this monopoly, including violence, corruption, and exploitation of miners.

The Week has released a new episode that explores the implications of the Al Jazeera documentary and what it means for the global gold market. The episode features cutting-edge analysis and a humorous rundown of the investigative findings. This is a must-watch for anyone interested in the global gold trade and the myriad of shady practices that have become commonplace in this industry. The Al Jazeera documentary and The Week’s analysis shed light on the urgent need for transparency and ethical practices in the gold trade, and how we can all play a role in making this happen.

