New episode of The Breakup Monologues podcast with @Beckshumps and @annielord8. Next live show @chaptertweets #breakups #selfhelp

Announcing the Latest Episode of The Breakup Monologues Podcast, featuring @Beckshumps and @annielord8 Available on Hosts @PoplarUnion and Producer @goosefat101 have you covered! Don’t miss the Next Live Show @chaptertweets Take advantage of the chance to find #selfhelp through #podcast and #books on #breakups..

The latest episode of The Breakup Monologues is now available! Hosted by Beckshumps and Annie Lord, this week’s podcast delves into the intricacies of heartbreak, self-love and relationships. With an exciting line-up of guests and thought-provoking discussions, this podcast is a must-listen for anyone navigating the twists and turns of modern love.

Listeners can tune in to the latest episode at poplarunion.com, with special thanks to hosts PoplarUnion and producer goosefat101. And for those who want to experience the magic of The Breakup Monologues live, the next show will be at chaptertweets. With tickets available at the link provided, this is a great opportunity to laugh, learn, and connect with others over shared experiences of love and loss. Don’t forget to check out The Breakup Monologues’ website for even more resources, including self-help books and articles on breakups and relationships.

Source : @rosiewilby

New episode of The Breakup Monologues with @Beckshumps @annielord8 at to hosts @PoplarUnion & producer @goosefat101 Next live show @chaptertweets #podcast #books #breakups #selfhelp