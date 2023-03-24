New episode of Breath of Revolutions: Songs, Music, Poetry and Protest! Tune in 3PM, March 27 on SoundCloud. #ResistanceCulture #Greece #CBF

“Breath of Revolutions: Uniting Songs, Music, Poetry, and Protests!” Don’t miss the latest episode of the Breath of Revolutions project, showcasing the resistance culture of Greece, on Monday, March 27th at 3 PM. Coming soon to our SoundCloud, with the generous support of the CBF..

The Breath of Revolutions project is back with a new episode that showcases the resistance culture of Greece. The project, which explores the intersection of songs, music, poetry, and protest, is set to air on Monday, March 27th at 3 PM. The episode promises to bring listeners on a journey through the rich musical heritage of Greece, while also highlighting the importance of music and the arts in the fight for social change.

Produced with the support of the CBF, this latest episode of the Breath of Revolutions project is bound to captivate audiences with its powerful and uplifting message. Listeners can expect to hear a diverse range of music and poetry, from classic protest songs that defined the struggle for freedom and equality in Greece, to contemporary compositions that continue to inspire a new generation of activists. Tune in to Radio Skid Row 88.9FM or visit our SoundCloud to join the revolution and experience the transformative power of music firsthand.

