New Business Wars ep: Pepsi/WoCC V Campa Cola! Cool story by @adityakalra & @Reuters. #SodaShowdown

A Thrilling Tale of @Pepsi vs @WorldofCocaCola vs Campa Cola for the Next Business Wars Podcast Episode – Captivating Narrative by Aditya Kalra and Praveen from Reuters.

The popular Business Wars podcast is about to launch a brand new episode that delves into the fierce competition between two soft drink giants. In this new episode, @pepsi and @WorldofCocaCola are facing off against each other in a battle for supremacy, with the lesser-known brand Campa Cola thrown into the mix as the wildcard. The story, written by Aditya Kalra and Praveen from Reuters, promises to be an exciting exploration of the soda industry, exploring the triumphs and pitfalls of these three soda makers as they try to outdo each other.

Listeners can expect to hear all about the unique challenges and strategies that @pepsi, @WorldofCocaCola and Campa Cola must face during their attempts to capture a greater share of the soda market. With engaging storytelling, expert analysis and insightful interviews, this episode is sure to be a riveting exploration of the complex world of business and the high-stakes game of competition in the modern era. Whether you’re a die-hard soda aficionado or just curious about how these mega-brands operate, this episode is definitely one to add to your playlist!

Source : @aditishahsays

Makings of a new episode of the Business Wars podcast like Pepsi V Coke. Only now it could be @pepsi /@WorldofCocaCola V Campa Cola! Cool story by @adityakalra Praveen @Reuters

Makings of a new episode of the Business Wars podcast like Pepsi V Coke. Only now it could be @pepsi /@WorldofCocaCola V Campa Cola! Cool story by @adityakalra Praveen @Reuters https://t.co/wALzXxlOFw — Aditi Shah (@aditishahsays) March 24, 2023