“Must listen! @joerogan podcast with @ProfDavidBuss on mate selection is superb.”

The recent installment of the Joe Rogan podcast featuring renowned Evolutionary Psychologist Professor David Buss is a must-listen. The episode delves into the intricate yet fascinating topic of mate selection, offering some insightful and thought-provoking perspectives on this critical aspect of human behavior. However, the discussion doesn’t stop there, as the duo also cover an array of topics ranging from human evolutionary psychology to the complexities of modern-day dating culture.

Overall, Professor Buss provides a wealth of knowledge and expertise on the subject of mate selection, making this podcast episode a valuable resource for anyone interested in understanding this fundamental aspect of human nature. With the added discussions on broader evolutionary psychology and modern-day dating patterns, this episode is a thoroughly engaging experience that is not to be missed.

Source : @hubermanlab

The new episode of the @joerogan podcast with Evolutionary Psychologist @ProfDavidBuss about mate selection (and more) is superb. Don't miss it. https://t.co/bK1J7PZ9UE — Andrew D. Huberman, Ph.D. (@hubermanlab) March 24, 2023