Man asked Prophet (ﷺ) best act in Islam? “Give food & greet everyone (salam), whether known or not.” [Riyad as-Salihin 844]

The Best Act in Islam According to the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ): Giving Food and Greeting Everyone with Salam.

During a conversation with the Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ), a man inquired about the most virtuous act in Islam. The Prophet responded with a simple yet profound answer that captured the essence of the faith. He replied that the most excellent act in Islam is to give food and to greet everyone with the Islamic greeting, whether or not you are acquainted with them.

This response highlights two of the most important concepts in Islam, charity and social unity. The act of giving food is a fundamental principle of Islam that teaches the value of generosity and how it can contribute to the betterment of society. By providing sustenance to others, we can help alleviate their difficulties and make a positive impact on their lives. Meanwhile, the custom of saying salam serves as a symbol of social unity and solidarity. It helps to foster an environment of friendliness and mutual respect, which ultimately contributes to the overall wellness of a community. Thus, these two actions not only demonstrate religious devotion but also serve as practical ways to make the world a better place.

A man asked the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ): “Which act in Islam is the best?" He (ﷺ) replied, “To give food, and to greet everyone (saying the salam), whether you know or you do not." [Riyad as-Salihin 844]

