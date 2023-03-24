Listen to the latest episode of The Point with @jakeareyes and biomedical engineer Joseph Dituti on “100 Days Under the Sea” now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

“100 Days Under the Sea” Hosted by @jakeareyes with Biomedical Engineer Joseph Dituti – Latest Episode of The Point Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!.

An exciting new episode of The Point has been released, and it is sure to captivate audiences everywhere! This installment, titled “100 Days Under the Sea,” is hosted by the very talented @jakeareyes and features distinguished biomedical engineer Joseph Dituti as the special guest. The podcast can be accessed through Spotify and Apple Podcasts, making it easy for listeners to check out this amazing episode.

During this episode, @jakeareyes and Mr. Dituti delve into a fascinating topic, exploring the intricacies of life under the sea. With insightful commentary and expert knowledge, the pair discusses the various challenges and discoveries explored during 100 days living below the ocean’s surface. This podcast is a definite must-listen, and it promises to be an unforgettable audio experience that all interested individuals will want to check out.

Source : @WUFTNews

