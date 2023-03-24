Legendary sports writer Jerry Green has died.

Renowned sports writer Jerry Green has passed away: A piece of sorrowful news..

Renowned sports writer Jerry Green has passed away, leaving behind a legacy that inspired fans and peers alike. This heartbreaking news was shared by Justin Rogers on Twitter, who expressed his condolences to those who knew and loved him. Though Green’s exceptional journalism was primarily focused on football, he was revered across many sports and highly respected as a thoughtful and insightful commentator.

Over his long and illustrious career, Green’s coverage of the game brought fans closer to the action, revealing the nuance and complexity of the sport in a way that truly captured its essence. His words were powerful tools that resonated with audiences and helped shape the conversation around sports journalism. His passing marks a great loss to the profession and he will be deeply missed.

Source : @Justin_Rogers

Sad news to share. Legendary sports writer Jerry Green has passed away:

Sad news to share. Legendary sports writer Jerry Green has passed away: https://t.co/HDALXiEsBS — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 24, 2023