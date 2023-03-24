@Kevin_Kinkead from Crossing Broad joins The Feed for a heated MVP discussion featuring Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. They explore advanced metrics and the potential bias in voting. Limited to 60 characters.

Kevin Kinkead of Crossing Broad joins The Feed To Embiid to dissect the heated MVP debate and examine the arguments for Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as the significance of advanced metrics and potential bias in voting..

In the latest episode of The Feed To Embiid, Kevin Kinkead from Crossing Broad joins in on an intense discussion about the ongoing MVP debate. Representing three formidable players- Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo- the debate explores the cases for each of them and their individual performances throughout the season.

The conversation also delves into the utility of advanced metrics and how they affect the MVP race. Additionally, it exposes the possible existence of voting bias and the impact it has on determining the winner. The complex discourse offers a thorough understanding of the current state of the NBA and the individuals at the forefront of it all.

Source : @NBAKrell

On a new episode of The Feed To Embiid, @Kevin_Kinkead of Crossing Broad stops by to dive into the venomous discussion that is the MVP debate. – cases for Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo

– utility of advanced metrics

– bias in voting

