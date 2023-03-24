Kapuso teen artist Andrei Sison, 16, dies in car accident on Friday. #RIP

Posted on March 24, 2023

16-Year-Old Kapuso Artist Andrei Sison Passes Away Following Car Accident.

Tragic news struck the entertainment industry as Kapuso teen artist, Andrei Sison, was reported to have passed away at the young age of 16. The devastating event followed a car accident that occurred on Friday morning, leaving fans and loved ones in mourning.

Sison, who was known for his talent and charm, had made a name for himself in the industry, winning hearts with his performances. The news of his sudden passing has shocked many, with social media platforms flooded with condolences from fans and fellow artists. While the industry mourns the loss of such a promising talent, his legacy and memory will continue to live on.

Source : @PhilippineStar

REST IN PEACE

