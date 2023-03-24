Jiro Dan has died.

Jiro Dan has left us?.

The world is mourning the loss of legendary film director Jiro Dan, who passed away on March 24, 2023. Dan, widely known for his contributions to the Japanese film industry, was responsible for some of the most iconic and influential movies of his time.

Throughout his career, Dan worked with major production companies such as Toho and Nikkatsu, and directed numerous successful films, including “Sword of Doom” and “The Yakuza Way.” His dedication to his craft and innovative storytelling techniques have left an indelible mark on the industry, and he will be sorely missed by fans and colleagues alike.

Source : @TohoMonsters

Jiro Dan has passed away?!!

Jiro Dan has passed away?!! https://t.co/xCwJ1zxN6R — World of Toho (@TohoMonsters) March 24, 2023