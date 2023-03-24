Jessica Walter, Meteora Butterfly’s voice in Star vs. the Forces of Evil, passed away 2 years ago today. RIP.

Remembrance of Jessica Walter, the Voice of Meteora Butterfly, also known as Miss Heinous from Star Vs. the Forces of Evil, Who Passed Away Two Years Ago Today. (@DaronNefcy)

A Tribute by the SVTFOE Cast to Miss Heinous. #StarVsTheForcesOfEvil, #RestInPeace, #JessicaWalter.

It has been two years since the passing of Jessica Walter, the voice behind Meteora Butterfly, also known as Miss Heinous, from the animated series Star vs. the Forces of Evil. Fans of the show are taking a moment to pay tribute to Walter and the impact she had on the series.

Even the cast of SVTFOE will be honoring Walter’s memory by recognizing the importance of her iconic character. Fans of the show can join in on the celebration of Walter’s life and contributions to the entertainment industry by watching her memorable performances as Miss Heinous. May Jessica Walter rest in peace, and her legacy continue to inspire.

Source : @davidmarchie

Jessica Walter the voice of Meteora Butterfly a.k.a. Miss Heinous from Star vs. the Forces of Evil has passed away 2 years ago today 💜😭 (@DaronNefcy)#RIP Jessica and the cast of SVTFOE will pay tribute to Miss Heinous. 😇🌹 #StarVsTheForcesOfEvil #RestInPeace #JessicaWalter pic.twitter.com/0DtthpMS9N — David Marchie (@davidmarchie) March 24, 2023