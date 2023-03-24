Jerry Green, renowned Detroit News columnist and Super Bowl veteran, died.

Jerry Green, Legendary Columnist for Detroit News and Sole Reporter to Cover All Super Bowls, Dies at Age X.

Iconic Detroit News columnist, Jerry Green, passed away on March 24, 2023. He was the last reporter to cover every Super Bowl. Green was one of the most respected sports journalists in the country, and his contributions to the field were invaluable. He was known for his witty writing style and his ability to capture the essence of the game.

Jerry Green’s legacy will live on in the world of sports journalism. He was a pioneer in his field, and his dedication to the sport was unmatched. He had a passion for the game that was evident in his writing, and his insights and analysis will be sorely missed. Jerry Green will forever be remembered as one of the great sports journalists of our time.

Source : @detnews_sports

