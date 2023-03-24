Isolating from food = less binge urges.

In my opinion, the best way to avoid binge urges is by separating yourself from food..

In my personal opinion, the most effective means of resisting the temptation to binge is to distance yourself from food. This strategy entails, among other things, avoiding spaces where food is present or easily accessible, limiting the frequency of grocery runs, and being more mindful of what you consume. Isolating yourself from food also involves shifting your focus to other hobbies and activities that can help distract you from thoughts of overeating.

Distancing yourself from food requires a great deal of discipline and patience. It may be challenging to resist the urge to indulge in your favorite snacks, but it can also have numerous benefits, including improved physical health, cognitive performance, and overall well-being. Ultimately, it is up to each person to decide if this strategy works for them, but I believe that prioritizing self-care and finding joy in activities beyond eating is a worthwhile pursuit.

Source : @anoreksio_

isolating yourself from food is the best way to not give in to binge urges imo

isolating yourself from food is the best way to not give in to binge urges imo — reksio ୨୧ (@anoreksio_) March 24, 2023