Iranian-trained Shia terrorists strike again, killing Karachi leader Bhai Salim Khatri Jam. #StopSunniKilling #AhlesunnatWalJamaat

Shia terrorists trained by Iran open fire in New Karachi; province legal adviser and Ahlesunnat Wal Jamaat Karachi leader Bhai Salim Khatri Jam killed.

In Karachi, once again, there has been an outbreak of violence as Shia terrorists who have received training in Iran opened fire in the New Karachi area. This act of violence has claimed the life of Bhai Salim Khatri Jam, the leader of the Ahlesunnat Wal Jamaat Karachi division and provincial legal adviser. The incident has sparked outrage, with citizens calling for an end to Sunni killing under the hashtag #اہلسنت_لہو_لہو, which translates to “Sunni blood is boiling”.

It is not the first time that Karachi has witnessed a sectarian clash between the Sunni and Shia communities. Pakistan has been grappling with religious extremism and sectarian violence for decades, with incidents like these continuing to fuel tensions between different groups. While the government has taken some measures to curb violence, the problem persists, and innocent lives continue to be lost. It is essential for authorities to take swift action to prevent such attacks and ensure the safety of citizens of all religious backgrounds in the country.

Source : @al_muavia_N

