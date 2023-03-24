In Christ, you become a new creation. (46 characters)

Becoming a New Creation in Christ: 2 Corinthians 5:17.

The image shows a bible verse from 2 Corinthians 5:17 which states that if anyone is in Christ, they become a new creation. This means that their old self, with all its flaws and shortcomings, is replaced with a new and better version of themselves. The verse goes on to say that the old has passed away, which refers to the person’s past mistakes, habits, and sins, and that the new has come, symbolizing a fresh start and a new beginning.

This message is a reminder that through faith in Jesus, anyone can be transformed and renewed, no matter who they are or what they have done. It demonstrates that salvation is available to everyone, and that once a person commits to following Christ, they are given a new identity, free from their past failures and weaknesses. As Christians, we are called to trust in God and to live a life that reflects the truth of the gospel, sharing God’s love and grace with those around us. By embracing this new creation in Christ, we can have hope for eternal life in heaven.

Source : @HISGLORYME

Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come. 2 Corinthians 5:17 (ESV)