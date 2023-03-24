In a new episode of The Kennedy-Mighell Report, they discuss takeaways from TECHSHOW 2023 with Allison Johs and Jen Lee. Key points from their sessions are explored.

“Key Lessons from Allison Johs and Jen Lee’s ABA TECHSHOW Sessions Discussed in The Kennedy-Mighell Report’s Latest Episode”.

The newest episode of The Kennedy-Mighell Report is out now! In this exciting installment, listeners can intimately experience the valuable insights of Allison Johs and Jen Lee, who joined hosts Dennis Kennedy and Tom Mighell to discuss their takeaways from the highly-anticipated 2023 ABATECHSHOW sessions. With over 30 years of combined experience in the legal technology field, Allison and Jen shared with listeners the exciting developments in tech that they observed at the conference and how these trends will impact the legal industry.

Aside from analyzing the latest technological developments, the conversation also touched upon strategies for effectively integrating technology into the modern law firm. Listeners learned about the importance of user adoption and how to optimize workflows for maximum productivity. If you’re a legal professional seeking to stay at the forefront of technology and utilize it to your advantage, then you won’t want to miss this illuminating and informative discussion. Tune in now and take your first steps toward tech savvy success!

In the new episode of The Kennedy-Mighell Report, "Takeaways from TECHSHOW 2023 with Allison Johs and Jen Lee," @denniskennedy and @TomMighell talk with @allisonshields and Jen Lee about about key takeaways from their @ABATECHSHOW sessions and much morehttps://t.co/UXbw7nmVti pic.twitter.com/7DjxaywgN3 — Dennis Kennedy (@denniskennedy) March 24, 2023