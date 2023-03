Iconic Detroit News columnist Jerry Green dies after covering every Super Bowl.

Jerry Green, the Legendary Detroit News Columnist Who Covered Every Super Bowl, Passes Away.

Iconic Detroit News columnist and veteran sports writer Jerry Green, who was the last to cover every Super Bowl, has passed away. Green, who was widely respected for his insightful and entertaining columns, had been battling an illness for some time.

During his long and distinguished career, Green covered a wide range of sports, including basketball, baseball, and football. However, it was his coverage of the Super Bowl that cemented his reputation as one of the most knowledgeable and respected sportswriters of his time. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and readers alike.

