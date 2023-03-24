Help Ace and Ray find a home together #WALES #UK. Bonded Lurchers aged 6 months and 3 in need of a new home. Can live with another dog. #houndsoftwitter

“Help Ace and Ray, the Bonded Lurcher Pair, Find a Home Together in Wales, UK. Spread the Word!” #houndsoftwitter.

Ace and Ray are a bonded pair of Lurchers, aged 6 months and 3, who are in need of a loving home. Unfortunately, their previous owner has passed away, leading them to be searching for a new family to provide them with the love and care they deserve.

These furry friends are housetrained and may be able to live with another dog. We urge you to spread the word about Ace and Ray in the hopes that they can find a new forever home. If you or someone you know is interested in giving these two sweet pups a chance at a happy life, please visit the link below for more details on how to adopt them.

Please don’t hesitate to share this post and help spread the word about Ace and Ray’s search for a new family. Let’s do our part to give these precious dogs a chance at a brighter future. #Australia #doglover #petadopt #adoptdontshop

