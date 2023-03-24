Friend of 10+ years gone. Heartbreaking.

Heartbroken Over the Loss of a Dear Friend of Over 10 Years .

The overwhelming feeling of grief and sorrow is flooding over me as I try to come to terms with the loss of a dear friend who I’ve known for over a decade. It’s difficult to describe the pain and emptiness I feel inside, knowing that they’re no longer here with us.

We’ve shared countless memories and experiences together, and the thought of not being able to create more with them is heartbreaking. Their presence illuminated the lives of those around them, and they will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, dear friend.

Source : @hishbb

Feeling heartbroken by the thought of a dear friend of 10 plus years has passed away

Feeling heartbroken by the thought of a dear friend of 10 plus years has passed away 💔 — .:.•.:.•.:. (@hishbb) March 24, 2023