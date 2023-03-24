French motorcycle road racer, Roger Loyer passed away today in 1988. RIP. (65 characters)

Remembering Roger Loyer: French Motorcycle Road Racer and Racing Driver Who Passed Away on This Day in 1988..

On March 24th, 1988, the motorcycle world lost a great racer and driver, Roger Loyer. The French athlete had an impressive career, leaving a mark on various disciplines within motorsports. Sadly, he passed away on this day, leaving behind a legacy that is still remembered today.

Throughout his career, Loyer competed in motorcycle road racing as well as car racing. He had a passion for speed and the thrill of the race, which he demonstrated in his outstanding performances. Despite his untimely death, Roger Loyer’s excellence and dedication to motorsports will always be remembered by racing enthusiasts worldwide.

Source : @zdravkost

#OnThisDay in 1988, French motorcycle road racer and racing driver, Roger Loyer has passed away. RIP pic.twitter.com/YQ6DGtpIvk — Zdravko (@zdravkost) March 24, 2023