FigaroCoffee is Manila’s first cafe and the best stop before Tagaytay or Manila. Located in Acienda Designer Outlet, Cavite. @figarocoffeeHQ

Figaro Coffee at Acienda Designer Outlet: Manila’s Pioneer Cafe Concept, Perfect for a Coffee Boost to Tagaytay or Back to the City.

Nestled along Aguinaldo Highway in Silang, Cavite, the Figaro Café has been a long-standing staple in the local coffee scene as the first to introduce the café concept in Manila. With its cozy ambiance and top-notch coffee blends, it has garnered a loyal following, making it the perfect pit stop for those traveling to Tagaytay or heading back to Manila.

Set against the scenic view of Acienda Designer Outlet, Figaro Café is not just any ordinary coffee shop. Its menu boasts a wide variety of freshly brewed coffee, tea, and delectable pastries that cater to every taste bud. Whether looking for a quick caffeine fix or a relaxing getaway, the café’s warm and welcoming atmosphere will make every visit an unforgettable experience.

Source : @teamserafinvlog

